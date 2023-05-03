Christina Hendricks is to star in 'Reckoner'.

The 47-year-old actress will lead the cast of the psychological thriller that is written and directed by Nissar Modi, who is making his big-screen directorial debut.

In the film, an affluent woman's carefully constructed life gets disrupted by a young man who is connected to a secret from her past.

The movie – which will be sold at the Cannes Film Festival later this month – is based on a short story by the late writer Rachel Ingalls. It will be produced by XYZ Films and Two and Two Pictures, with the former financing the project.

Modi said: "I'm delighted to be working with the immensely talented Christina Hendricks on this haunting tale of guilt, obsession and revenge.

"It's a film I've been envisioning for many years ever since I read Rachel Ingalls' remarkable short story, and am excited to finally bring it to life thanks to the ever-supportive teams at XYZ Films and Two and Two."

Todd Brown, head of international acquisitions at XYZ Films, added: "We couldn't be more excited to be working alongside Nissar to bring his debut feature to the world.

"We've been enormous fans of his work and with 'Reckoner' he's delivered a script that is gripping, engaging and deeply challenging. It's exactly what we would hope for from him."

Christina is best known for her role as Joan Harris in the TV series 'Mad Men' and her movie credits include 'Lost River', 'American Woman' and 'Toy Story 4'.