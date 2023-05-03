Julie Chrisley is "scared" in prison and "trying to stay busy".

The TV star's daughter Savannah Chrisley has opened up about how her mum is getting on behind bars since being being handed a seven-year sentence on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion - and she's explained Julie has been sharing her thoughts in a series of letters which are like a "daily diary" of prison life.

Speaking on her 'Unlocked' podcast, Savannah, 25, revealed: "She sent me home 30 to 40 days' worth of letters … it was like her daily diary basically. It was a lot to read, it was tough to see the accounts of her day and just things that she's scared of or nervous about or just all the thoughts that go through her mind ...

"She’s just staying busy. You know, like, she’s trying to do anything and everything, take classes, [be] first at-bat - everything known to man that she can do, she does."

Julie was jailed alongside her husband Todd Chrisley who was sentenced to 12 years behind bars. They are serving their time at different prisons which are 650 miles apart with Todd installed at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, and Julie housed in the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

The couple hasn't been allowed any contact since they were jailed, and Savannah says Julie is struggling with being away from her husabnd.

She explained: "I don’t think there’s a single letter that goes by that she does not say how much she misses my dad. They don’t get to talk. So it’s going on what month are we? April?

“We’re like three, four, four months in, almost,” she continued. “Being together almost 30 years now and not going a day without speaking to now, going on four months is a lot."

Savannah has been entrusted with the care of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, who was adopted by Julie and Todd in 2016 and she recently admitted her new responsibilities have been challenging.

In a previous installment of her podcast, she said: "It's hard, it is extremely ... I'm helping to raise my 10-year-old sister and 16-year-old brother, and I'm trying to date. And I'm like: 'What do you do with them?' The 16-year-old, he drives [and] all that, but the 10-year-old I'm like, 'You gotta maybe come have dinner with me'."