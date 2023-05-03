Trey Songz has pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge stemming from a row at a bowling alley in New York.

The 38-year-old musician has been ordered to complete an anger management course after admitting the charge on Tuesday (02.04.23) with his plea coming came after prosecutors dropped 10 other charges against him which included assault and aggravated harassment.

The star's attorney, Mitchell Schuster, explained Songz is looking forward to putting the case behind him and moving on with his life.

He told TMZ.com: “We appreciate the New York law enforcement and the District Attorney's office for their comprehensive investigation and careful consideration of all evidence, which ultimately confirmed what we had known all along and resulted in the District Attorney’s office choosing not to pursue any of the original charges against our client.

"With each and every one of the 10 original charges now dismissed by operation of law, Trey looks forward to putting this matter behind him.”

The musician now has until August to complete his 12 anger management sessions and TMZ reports he has already started them.

The case stemmed from an incident at a bowling alley in New York last October when Songz - real name Tremaine Neverson - was accused to getting into an altercation with a woman in a bathroom and allegedly punching another man.

Songz turned himself into police in the Big Apple in December two months after the alleged incident. Schuster previously told TMZ: “We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the District Attorney, and all those involved. “While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing.”