Apple and Google are working together to stop stalkers from misusing location tracking devices.

The two tech giants have submitted a draft set of standards and best practices for the industry when it comes to Bluetooth devices like Apple's AirTag.

The draft has been sent to the Internet Engineering Task Force and includes input from safety and advocacy groups, as well as device manufacturers.

In a press release, the companies said: "The first-of-its-kind specification will allow Bluetooth location-tracking devices to be compatible with unauthorized tracking detection and alerts across iOS and Android platforms."

Ron Huang, Apple’s vice president of Sensing and Connectivity, commented: "We built AirTag and the Find My network with a set of proactive features to discourage unwanted tracking — a first in the industry — and we continue to make improvements to help ensure the technology is being used as intended.

"This new industry specification builds upon the AirTag protections, and through collaboration with Google results in a critical step forward to help combat unwanted tracking across iOS and Android.”

Meanwhile, Google's vice president of Engineering for Android, Dave Burke, pointed to the "tremendous user benefits" of the trackers, as well as the need to take "industrywide action" to address issues.

He added: "Bluetooth trackers have created tremendous user benefits, but they also bring the potential of unwanted tracking, which requires industrywide action to solve.

“Android has an unwavering commitment to protecting users, and will continue to develop strong safeguards and collaborate with the industry to help combat the misuse of Bluetooth tracking devices.”