The first game based on the popular dolls and Netflix animated series 'Rainbow High' is on the way.

'Rainbow High: Runway Rush' will be released this autumn on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The puzzle adventure game will see players "put together their first creative assignment with the theme 'Everything is Art.'

They can play as one of the six original Rainbow High characters – Ruby, Poppy, Sunny, Jade, Skyler, or Violet.

A press release adds: "Working together they must show their artistic flair to create a standout idea. The team with the best idea will be awarded a chance to plan a major project for the Creative Spring Challenge...

"Fans can play as Sunny and find everything she needs for the day in her bedroom, as Ruby to prepare croissants in the Rainbow Union, or as Skyler to design and make an outfit. In addition to the main story mode, players will be able to take on a series of quests, play mini-games and find collectibles to level up their characters with unlockable outfits."

Beth Goss, CEO of Outright Games, said: "We have had the pleasure of previously adapting two of MGA's fantastic IPs; L.O.L Surprise! and Bratz, into video games, and we are delighted to be the development and publishing partner for the first Rainbow High video game. Rainbow High is a fast-growing franchise and its core tenets of community and fashion translate incredibly well to dynamic gameplay in our new title, which we believe complements the overall development of MGA's brand."

Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment, commented: "With the first ever console game for Rainbow High, the No. 1 fashion doll franchise, fans will enjoy the experience of playing as their favorite Rainbow High characters, exploring the school, and getting to know these popular characters in an entirely new and interactive way. Since we launched the brand nearly three years ago, we have continued to offer fans many ways to connect with the brand, whether through the fashion doll line, the YouTube and Netflix series, or this new game."

Carla Bolaños Blanco from Xaloc Studios added: "The puzzle genre was a natural fit for Rainbow High: Runway Rush, as the franchise is centered so much on creativity, and this genre enables players to take on creative tasks and problem solve in a way that is unique to them. Working with Outright Games, we ensured gameplay was appropriate for logic and reading skills of different ages. To help younger players navigate and learn the game, we've incorporated a "Hint Scan" feature that helps identify at one sight every interactive element of the puzzles making navigation easier for younger players."