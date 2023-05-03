LinkedIn is looking to use artificial intelligence to help people with job applications.

Microsoft's job finding social network platform has started testing "AI-powered personalised writing suggestions" - which would use information from various sources including the job description and your own profile - for premium users.

With many people struggling to know how to start a conversation with recruitment staff, LinkedIn hopes AI can help them.

Ora Levit - senior director and head of core growth and premium - wrote on her page: "When searching for a job, personalized outreach to a hiring manager makes a real difference, but many of us find it difficult to get that written note started.

"To solve that blank page problem and help everyone put their best step forward, we’re starting to test AI-powered personalized writing suggestions for our Premium subscribers.

"Using generative AI with information from your profile, the hiring manager’s profile, the job description, and the company of interest, we create a highly personalized draft message to get a conversation started."

The company has stressed that "customisation is still important", with users urged to "take the time to review and edit the draft" to get your own voice across before sending it to a hiring manager.

Levit continued: "This builds on our recent announcement of AI-powered writing suggestions for your LinkedIn Profile, a tool that takes information from the content already in your profile to help you craft engaging Headline and About sections, that is being rolled out to our Premium subscribers.

"We’re starting to roll AI-powered writing suggestions to Premium subscribers today, and we look forward to hearing your feedback over the coming months."