Google TV has received a new update to make the devices faster.

The tech giant has launched an OS update which reduces the amount of storage apps use by around 25 percent.

The company is introducing both App Hibernation and Android App Bundle along with performance improvements to speed up the Google TV interface.

It means the time it takes to load, reboot and generally navigate is much less.

Google said in a statement: "We reduced the time it takes to wake up your Google TV, the response time between your TV and button clicks on your remote, and the amount of time you see the loading animation when rebooting your device.

"These improvements are already rolling out to your devices and will help you get to your content faster."

Meanwhile, the App Hibernation feature means apps will be inactive after 30 days of not being used.

This means apps you aren't currently using won't be taking up space required for other programmes.