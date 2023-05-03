Rachel Brosnahan loves playing a character when she walks the carpet at events like the Met Gala.

The glitzy event - arguably the most coveted evening in fashion - returned on Monday (01.05.23) with this year’s annual celebration paying homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld.

A-list stars ascended the stairs in haute couture whilst in theme with the Costume Institute’s spring 2023 exhibition ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, and the ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ star looked fabulous as she brought the glitz and glamour to the carpet wearing custom Sergio Hudson and Simon G Jewelry.

The 32-year-old actress has explained how she “embraced the female body” in her outfit and took it as an opportunity to have some fun.

She told Town and Country magazine: "It’s an opportunity to have some fun and play dress up to the fullest experience.

"Obviously when you're on a red carpet, you're playing a version of yourself—there's definitely a performative element to it. I've been looking to perform something that was a little bit closer to myself and my style.”

Inspired by lesser-known parts of Karl’s legacy, Brosnahan’s dress “featured a lot of pure black mesh and beautiful crystal work” in the design which was adapted from a Chloé line Lagerfeld showcased in 1992.

She added: "We all agreed this is going to be a really fun and different direction to swing in for me—what better place to take a big swing than the Met Gala, a place where we're there to celebrate great art through design?

"I'm so lucky to have worked with this team for a really long time—some folks were newer to me, but we're always trying to challenge ourselves and raise the bar with every new look that we create together.

"These reunions, especially for big events like this, are always so much fun."

In stark contrast to Monday’s get up, Rachel plays Iris in Lorraine Hansberry's ‘The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window’ Broadway show.

Unlike the glamour galore of the met gala, Iris is a bare faced character dressed in "baggy, moreandrogynous clothes".

She said: "I play a character who doesn't really wear very much makeup and wears baggy, more androgynous clothes. I get to come on stage on a Sunday, then put on a look like the beautiful one that Sergio created on Monday? I'm pretty sure that's the dream."