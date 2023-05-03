Kate Bush and George Michael are among the stars being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The two pop icons have been included in the list of inductees for 2023 alongside Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners and Willie Nelson - and the artists will officially join the coveted club at the induction ceremony which is due to be held in Brooklyn, New York on November 3.

John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement: "This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock and roll. We are honoured that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop."

Artists can be nominated to join the Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first single and Bush has previously been nominated in 2018, 2021 and 2022 but missed out on all three occasions. Missy Elliott became eligible in 2023 and managed to win induction with her first nomination while George Michael - who died in 2016 - won a fan vote to help secure his induction. Sheryl Crowe and Willie Nelson both managed to score induction with their first nomination.

Other honours will go to superstar Chaka Khan who will receive the Musical Excellence Award alongside songwriters/musicians Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin.

DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray have both landed the Musical Influence Award while Ahmet Ertegun Award for non-performing professionals will go to late 'Soul Train' creator Don Cornelius.

Nominees for the class of 2023 who didn't make the cut include Cyndi Lauper, the White Stripes and Joy Division/New Order.

The 38th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on November 3.