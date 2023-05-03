King Charles was joined by senior members of the royal family for a rehearsal at Westminster Abbey ahead of his coronation.

The monarch and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort will be crowned on Saturday (06.05.24) in a glittering ceremony at the central London location and the couple headed to the historic church on Wednesday (03.05.24) for a run-through alongside family members including William, Prince of Wales.

Prince William was joined by his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and others in attendance included the King's sister Anne, Princess Royal.

The run-through came just hours after members of the armed forces marched through central London in the early hours of Wednesday morning as they took part in a full-scale rehearsal ahead of the big day.

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach and Gold State Coach were both used and spectators lined the streets to get an early glimpse at the procession which will take place on Saturday.

The run-through went off without a hitch just hours after a man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace for allegedly throwing shotgun cartridges into the grounds of the royal residence on Tuesday evening (02.05.23).

A controlled explosion took place and the man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police told The Sun newspaper: "Officers quickly detained the man at around 19:00hrs after he approached the gates and threw a number of items believed to be shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds.

"These have been recovered and will be taken for specialist examination. The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession an offensive weapon.

"Cordons are in place after the man was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag. Specialists attended and following an assessment a controlled explosion was conducted as a precaution."

No members of the royal family were inside the palace at the time of the incident.