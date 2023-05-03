Vanessa Kirby has spent years battling crippling "self-doubt".

'The Crown' star has admitted she is plagued by insecurities but she's discovered working as an actress has helped her find happiness because she is able to feel "free" and "least judged".

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, the 35 year old explained: "I was very sensitive [when I was younger]. I had no idea how I would become an actress, but I knew it was what I wanted to do; it was what made me feel happiest, it was what made me feel most free, least judged somehow.

"I had so much self-doubt growing up - oh my goodness, I still do. I have made peace with the fact that it is there."

She went on to insist she's learned to live with those negative feelings without letting them control her, adding: "It's the practice of letting it be in the passenger seat. You have to say: 'You are not going to drive but you can be here'."

Since playing Princess Margaret in 'The Crown', Vanessa has gone on to land the role of the villainous White Widow in the 'Mission: Impossible' films and says she loves working with the franchise's star Tom Cruise.

She said of the film series' lead actor: "[He is] the most passionate actor. He knows more about cinema, cares more about it, than anyone I have ever met.

"He also believes anything is possible, and that really inspires everyone around him to believe in what their own mission is."

Vanessa previously appeared in 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout' and she will star alongside Cruise in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' which hits cinemas this summer as well as the sequel which is due to land in 2024.