Tori Spelling got so "wasted" she "threw up" on a date with Eddie Cibrian.

The 'Beverly Hills 90210' actress grew up with the 49-year-old actor and agreed to go out with him when they reconnected in their 20s, but things didn't go very smoothly because the blonde beauty was so nervous.

Appearing on the 'ReWives' podcast, she told host Bethenny Frankel: "We go to sit down and I'm looking at the menu, nervous, and then he says, 'I'm not really hungry. You're not hungry, are you?'

"What do you say to that? A young girl, this hot young actor guy. I was like, 'OK, sure. 'And he's like, 'Let's just get drinks.' I was like, 'OK.'..."

Tori hadn't eaten before the date and admitted it quickly became apparent after the 'Third Watch' actor "just ordered drinks".

She continued: "I ended up getting wasted, so wasted that I went to go to the bathroom and walked into the kitchen by mistake and threw up in the back of the kitchen.

"Long story short, threw up in the back, he took me home. I think he did kiss me and I was like, 'Ugh, I hope I don't have puke breath.'"

Though Tori - who went on to marry Dean McDermott, the father of her five children - accepted she and Eddie "weren't a match", she later came to question why he had asked her out.

She said: "[He contacted me] to ask if I could get him an audition on one of my dad's shows... That always put a bad taste in my mouth."

But the 49-year-old beauty insisted Eddie - who is married to LeAnn Rimes and has two children with ex-wife Brandi Glanville - was a "super seemingly nice guy" at the time.

She added: "I have nothing against him aside from that. We didn't hit it off anyway."