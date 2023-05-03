Priyanka Chopra Jonas thinks "time stopped" when she met Nick Jonas for the first time.

The couple came face-to-face for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2016 and the 'Citadel' actress has now recalled the "Prince Charming moment" where her future husband dropped down on one knee to profess his admiration for her.

Speaking on SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show', she said: "It was such a Prince Charming moment.

"It was like time stopped. And also he was so hot and I didn't know him... It was really like a meet-cute from a movie. He just held my hand and I turned around and he was in a suit and he goes down on his knees and I think time stopped."

In the months afterwards, the 'Sucker' singer slid into Priyanka's DMS but she refused to go on a date with him.

She said: "We were texting. He asked me out on a few amazing dates. One of them was [to] the White House.

"I was afraid of getting into anything at that time. I was afraid of getting my heart broken. I had just been through the ringer."

But in 2017, they crossed paths again at the Met Gala, and though Priyanka agreed to "give it a real shot", she admitted she "wasn't looking for a relationship".

She continued: "At the Met Gala, where we didn't go with each other, somehow we landed at the same time on the carpet. I was adjusting my dress and I look up and it was like, oh, of course it's Nick at the Met Gala at the same time as me.

"We talked a little bit and he was like, 'Let's just give it a real shot.' And I was like, 'Yeah, sure, of course.'

"[But I] wasn't looking for a relationship at that time. I just didn't have ground under my feet."

The following May, the 30-year-old pop star finally convinced the 'Baywatch' actress to go on a date with him by "smartly" trying to set up a casual night out.

She explained: "He was smart. He told me, 'I have a few tickets. I'm going with my friends if you would like to come.' So he disarmed me by not having the pressure of just him and I. He had three of his friends. I brought a friend of mine.

"We went to see 'Beauty and the Beast' at the Hollywood Bowl. It was beautiful.

"That night we spent so many hours, just eight hours or something ... Him and I were just by each other's side.

"He asked me the next day to go to a Dodgers game. I don't know my baseball from my football. I'm a little bit unaware, but I was very excited to go have alone time with him. I felt butterflies. I woke up early. It was just a feeling I hadn't felt in a long time. It was just uphill from there."

Things got even more romantic when Nick wrote a song for the 40-year old star.

She quipped: "The first time he did that, Howard, that was a good night for him.

"[He] plays this song and uses words and phrases that are very me, and phrases that I have used. I didn't want to presume it, so I didn't say anything. I was like, 'Oh, that's an awesome song.'

"And he was like, 'Yeah, does it sound familiar?' And I was like, 'A few words.' And he's like, 'Well, I wrote this for you.'"

The 'Sucker' hitmaker finally "sealed the deal" with a pledge to Priyanka.

He told her: "I'm not a man of too many words, but my songs will be my love letters to you."

The couple got engaged in July 2018 and married just a few months later, before welcoming their daughter Malti into the world in January 2022.

Priyanka said: "When you know, you know."