Donald Trump thinks Joe Biden's decision to miss King Charles' coronation is "very disrespectful".

The billionaire businessman - who served as the 45th US President between 2017 and 2021 - has slammed his political rival's decision to miss the historic occasion in London.

Trump, 76 - who is currently in the UK to visit his golf resorts - told Nigel Farage on GB News: "I don't think he can do it physically, actually. I think that it's hard for him to do it physically.

"I think, getting over here for him ... he's got a lot of things going and a lot of strange things happen. But certainly he should be here as a representative of our country. I was surprised when I heard that he wasn't coming.

"He would think he would be here, he'll be in Delaware where he spends a lot of time - he spent a lot of time there during the election. So I don't know, but I was very surprised to see ... I think it's very disrespectful for him not to be."

Trump has also backed King Charles and the Queen Consort to do "a great job together".

The politician - who is again running for the White House in 2024 - said: "Your new queen is going to be terrific. She has a fantastic personality and Charles is a wonderful guy. I got to know him very well. It's a big week and it's going to be a great week and he'll be doing a fantastic job. I believe that.

"I think he's going to be a fantastic representative as king and queen. She'll do a great job. She's got a wonderful personality. I get to know her very well also sitting at dinners for long periods of time. And I got to know her very well and she's going to be, I think they'll do a great job together."