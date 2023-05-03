Emma Raducanu has been ruled out of Wimbledon after undergoing hand and ankle surgery.

The 20-year-old tennis star - who won the US Open title in 2021 - has confirmed via social media that she will miss the French Open and Wimbledon while she recovers from surgery.

Alongside a photo of herself in her hospital bed, Emma wrote on Instagram: "It is safe to say the last ten months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury on a bone of both hands.

"I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try heal it. Unfortunately, it's not enough.

"I'm having a minor procedure done on both hands to resolve the issues.

"I'm disappointed to share that I will be out for the next few months and while I am at it will have another minor procedure that is due on my ankle.

"It pains me that I will miss the summer events and I tried to downplay the issues so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts.

"Looking forward to seeing you all back out there. (sic)"

Emma shot to global stardom at the US Open in 2021, when she became the first singles qualifier in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title.

The British number one subsequently admitted that she wants to inspire young boys and girls to play sport.

She told ELLE UK magazine: "I feel like if girls, or even boys, can see me out there having fun, smiling and doing things they can really relate to. I want to inspire kids to keep playing. I still find it hard to believe I'm that person."