Derek Hough feels "fortunate" to have worked with Len Goodman for so long.

The ballroom dancer passed away in April, aged 78, and his former 'Dancing with the Stars' colleague plans to honour Len during his upcoming tour.

Derek, 37, told the 'Whine Down' podcast: "I keep thinking back on some of these memories and these moments, thinking, again, just how fortunate we were to have him for so long on that show, at least. But he certainly went far too soon in life."

Derek "savoured the moments" he spent with Len during his final season on the show in 2022.

The TV star - who first met Len when he was 12, when he moved to London to study dance - shared: "We were playful with each other and we had these one-on-one conversations.

"Even before the last day, I walked in my dressing room and there's this giant picture of Len framed, beautiful gold frame, and it's a picture of him and it had this handwritten message from him.

"It was so beautiful but also, like, inappropriate humour, like funny. It was a hilarious thing he wrote, as well, and it was signed by him."

Meanwhile, Carrie Ann Inaba recently admitted that she's struggling to process Len's passing.

The 55-year-old star - who served as a judge alongside Len on 'Dancing with the Stars' - wrote on Instagram: "A Dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And… A treasured friend. Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today’s news has shattered it all over again. I can’t believe that you’re gone. You were one of a kind my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss. Thank you for all that you shared with us. Your humor, your wisdom, your wit and your truth. Until we meet again… Rest In Peace Len. (sic)"