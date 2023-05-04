Kevin Hart has revealed Jamie Foxx is "getting better in his situation".

The 43-year-old comedian has addressed the 55-year-old actor's status after he suffered a recent health scare last month and said "everybody's prayers" and support are being "seen and felt".

Appearing on the 'Impaulsive' podcast, he told hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak: "I think the dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation, and everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt."

And while he admitted he doesn't know "the exact details", he knows there has been "a lot of progression" with Jamie's recovery.

He added: "I don't know the details or the exact details as to what's going on, but to my knowledge, there's a lot of progression and a world of better."

The 'Jumanji' actor sent his "love, synergy, energy" to the star, hailing him as someone who is "needed" and "necessary".

He said: "I know that he knows that, and I know that he feels that because there's been an outcry and outpour in his regard, and I can only hope that it continues."

Jamie was hospitalised in Georgia in April. However, an insider recently revealed that the Hollywood star is making good progress with his recovery.

The source told PEOPLE: "He's OK, thank God. He's still in the hospital and doctors are running tests, but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation."

Prior to that, Corinne announced that her dad was suffering from a medical complication.

However, little else has been shared about his health over recent weeks.

In a statement written on behalf of her family, Corinne explained: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

And earlier this week, Jamie took to social media to thank fans for their support.

He wrote on Instagram: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed [prayer and heart emojis] (sic)"