Nelly and Ashanti are reportedly back together a decade after their breakup.

The two singers are said to have rekindled their romance after their relationship came to an end in 2013, and it's said they are "very happy" together.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are very happy."

Another insider told the publication: "Nelly and Ashanti are really enjoying their time together."

Nelly, 48, and Ashanti, 42, sparked rumours they were back together after being spotted in Las Vegas last month.

Meanwhile, back in February, he revealed that time had healed their past wounds and helped them "see things in a different light".

He told 'Entertainment Tonight' at the time: "Time does wonders for a lot of different things.

"And time is one those things that allows you time to reflect on what's what, and you get a chance to see things in a different light and see your faults.

"So I think we both did that and it's cool that we just friends."

In December last year, the 'Foolish' singer appeared on stage with the 'Hot In Herre' hitmaker during Power 98.3 and 96.1's 'Under the Mistletoe' concert.

Following the show, Ashanti admitted she was surprised by the response from fans wanting the former flames to get back together.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live', she told host Andy Cohen: "My reaction was, 'wow'. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that."

Although she stayed coy over whether or not they would get back together, she did admit they were in a much "better place" than they were when they broke up.

She added: "What I will say is we're in a better place... We're cool now. We had some conversations, so it's cool."