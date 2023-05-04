Billie Lourd has confirmed she didn't invite Carrie Fisher's siblings to her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony and accused them of "capitalising" on her death.

The late 'Star Wars' legend - who died in December 2016 aged 60 - will be honoured with the sidewalk tribute on May 4, Star Wars Day, and her daughter has hit back after Todd Fisher expressed his dismay at not being given one of 30 guestlist spots at the induction.

Billie, 30, says that Todd, 65, Joely, 55, and Tricia Leigh Fisher, 54, are excluded from attending, and “they know why".

In a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: “Days after my mom died, her brother and her sister chose to process their grief publicly and capitalise on my mother’s death, by doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money, with my mom and my grandmother’s deaths as the subject. I found out they had done this through the press. They never consulted me or considered how this would affect our relationship.

“Though I recognise they have every right to do whatever they choose, their actions were very hurtful to me at the most difficult time in my life. I chose to and still choose to deal with her loss in a much different way.”

Billie heartbreakingly lost her mother and grandmother Debbie Reynolds just a day apart.

Todd published his memoir 'My Girls: A Lifetime with Carrie and Debbie' in 2018. And Joely released 'Growing Up Fisher: Musings, Memories and Misadventures' in 2017.

Carrie's director brother was left reeling and said he found it "distressing" after he was "intentionally omitted" from the guestlist.

He told TMZ: "Frankly, it's a distressing situation and I don't deserve to be put in this position.

"As the only brother of Carrie Fisher, being omitted from this special day is truly hurtful.

"I was always a big part of everything my sister and mother did historically over their lifetimes."

He added: "It's heartbreaking and shocking to me that I was intentionally omitted from attending this important legacy event for my sister, Carrie."

Todd was extremely close to Carrie and Debbie.

However, in his tell-all memoir, 'My Girls: A Lifetime With Carrie And Debbie', he confessed that Carrie was "angry" with him during their last conversation.

He wrote that "there was always different tension between the family of mom, particularly myself, and Carrie, as it related to her drug use at the time."

An autopsy found that Carrie had traces of cocaine, heroin, and ecstasy in her system at the time of her death.

Todd shared: "But when Carrie and I got face-to-face, there was no way to have any of that. It just melted away, because the blood, the relationship between brother and sister, the bond, is so deep.

He went on to claim that despite their differences, Carrie told him: "We have to be OK with each other. It's the foundation."