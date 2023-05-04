Longtime Cannes Film Festival attendee Michael Douglas is the recipient of the Honorary Palme d’or this year.

The 78-year-old Hollywood star will receive the highest honour in recognition of his legendary career during the Opening Ceremony on May 16.

He said: “It is always a breath of fresh air to be at Cannes, which has long provided a wonderful platform for bold creators, artistic audacities, and excellence in storytelling."

In celebration of the movie icon, Amine Mesta's documentary 'Michael Douglas, The Prodigal Son' will be aired at the festival on May 14 and May 16.

A preview reads: “This special documentary shows us how Michael, an actor, and producer like his father Kirk, had to embrace their resemblance throughout his remarkable career in order to assert his difference. The time to learn how to become Michael when your name is Douglas.”

Douglas follows in the footsteps of Tom Cruise, Forest Whitaker, Jodie Foster, and Bernardo Bertolucci in being chosen for the top honour.

The 'Fatal Attraction' star added: “From my first time here in 1979 for The China Syndrome to my most recent premiere for Behind the Candelabra in 2013, the Festival has always reminded me that the magic of cinema is not just in what we see onscreen but in its ability to impact people all around the world. After more than 50 years in the business, it’s an honor to return to the Croisette to open the Festival and embrace our shared global language of film.”