Gwyneth Paltrow was "not prepared" for her daughter learning about sex.

The Goop founder - who has Apple, 18, and Moses, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin and is married to producer Brad Falchuk - welcomed the fact her eldest child's school taught sex education but she admitted she didn't think teachers would go into as much depth and detail as they did.

Speaking to Alex Cooper on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Gwyneth said: "I remember my kids both went to this fantastic elementary school here in Los Angeles after we moved back from London. And they taught them sex-ed in the 6th grade.

"I was really not prepared for the information they came home with."

The 50-year-old actress will "never forget" the stunned expressions on Apple and her friend's faces as they struggled to process what they had learned at school.

She laughed: "I will never forget Apple and her best friend Emily sitting at our kitchen banquet in shock, like, the colour drained from their face.

"They taught them everything. Everything. Anything you're thinking, they taught like the 11, 12 year olds.

"They're like, 'Do people do this?' "

Elsewhere on the podcast, the 'Iron Man' star admitted she knew as soon as she met Chris that they would have children together because their connection was like nothing she'd ever felt.

She said: "When I met him, there was a very deep thing there. And I couldn’t quite put my finger on it because it felt very different than my other relationships.

"It’s not so much that the relationship itself turned out to be healthier than my other relationships. It’s just that I think I had this deep calling on some level.

"I knew he was going to be the father of my kids, maybe or something. It was a very strong feeling."