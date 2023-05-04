Amy Adams, Paul Rudd and Tessa Thompson are to star in 'The Invite'.

The trio are attached to feature in the comedy film based on Cesc Gay's award-winning 2020 Spanish film 'Sentimental'.

The movie is being directed for FilmNation Entertainment and Permut Presentations by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris from a script penned by Rashida Jones and Will McCormack.

The film tells the story of Joe (Rudd) and Angela (Adams), who find that their relationship is stuck in a rut after 15 years of marriage.

Desperate to have a conversation that doesn't revolve around their marriage woes, Angela invites their rowdy neighbours Kayla (Thompson) and Shane over for cocktails.

Joe is irritated that he has to engage with the couple and plans to use the occasion to confront them but he and Angela both get more than they bargained for as they discover Kayla and Shane are hosting weekly orgies and have an invite for them.

