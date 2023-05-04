Chanel Iman is pregnant.
The Victoria's Secret Angel - who has daughters Cali, four, and Cassie, three, with ex-husband Sterling Shepard - revealed on Wednesday (03.05.23) she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Davon Godchaux.
Sharing pictures from a maternity photoshoot in which she wore a white skirt and cropped top and her husband donned a matching outfit, Chanel wrote on Instagram: "Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one."
She added in another post: "God is great! It's all been a blessing."
The NFL player - who has son Davon from a previous relationship - was quick to comment on the photos and suggested marriage may be on the cars for the pair.
He wrote: "It's nothing like a strong woman."
Along with a ring and heart emojis, he added: "My love my everything! Soon to be mine forever."
Following the pregnancy news, it was revealed Chanel and Sterling had finalised their divorce just a few days ago.
Documents obtained by The US Sun showed the former couple submitted a signed Marital Settlement Agreement on 19 April and a judge signed off their divorce on 28 April.
The 32-year-old model and the New York Giants player “voluntarily agreed to settle all collateral issues including … alimony, custody, child support and equitable distribution", and agreed the terms were "fair and equitable".
Chanel and 30-year-old Sterling - who filed for divorce in June 2021 citing irreconcilable differences - agreed to share joint custody of their daughters.
Chanel and Davon went public with their relationship in April 2022, when the model shared a photo of the sportsman kissing her cheek at Coachella.
She captioned her post with a simple heart emoji.
And Davon commented: "I love you."