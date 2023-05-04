Chris Pratt admitted it is "mind-blowing" to have Arnold Schwarzenegger's support.

The 43-year-old actor was thrilled when his father-in-law tweeted last week to say he had "crushed" his performance in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' because not only does it "mean the world" to be publicly praised by his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's dad because of their family connection, he was also a huge fan of the 'Terminator' star when he was growing up.

Chris told People magazine: "Arnold's support means the world to me on a couple different levels. Just being his son-in-law and being part of his family, it obviously means a lot to have his support.

"But then on another level, just being somebody who grew up loving his movies, the big action hero — I dreamed of being Commando and dreamed of being the soldier from 'Predator', and I loved 'Terminator'.

"So him to give me kudos for going out and being on the marquee is really kind of mind-blowing."

Meanwhile Chris - who has Lyla, two, and 11-month-old Eloise with Katherine, and 10-year-old Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris - admitted his spouse hasn't seen many of his movies, other than 2009 romantic comedy 'Bride Wars'.

He said: "Her favourite movie is 'Bride Wars'. Katherine is a huge fan of 'Bride Wars'. She calls that 'true cinema.' And I think that might be one of the only movies of mine she's seen."

Arnold had heaped praise on his son-in-law's performance as Star-Lord in his latest movie and said he was "very, very proud" of the actor.

He tweeted on Friday (28.04.23): "I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I'm very, very proud of you. (sic)"