The White House has announced new funding and policy guidance for the development of responsible artificial intelligence (AI).

President Joe Biden's administration has announced it will use its $140 million investment from the National Science Foundation to launch seven new National AI Research (NAIR) Institutes, on top of the 25 that already exist.

Firms including Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, and OpenAI have also vowed to have their language models publicly evaluated at the hacker convention, DEF CON, in Las Vegas, in August.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has also announced it is coming up with a set of rules for how the federal government should use AI.

The administration said in a press statement: “These steps build on the Administration’s strong record of leadership to ensure technology improves the lives of the American people, and break new ground in the federal government’s ongoing effort to advance a cohesive and comprehensive approach to AI-related risks and opportunities.

It does not specify the details of what the Def Con evaluation will include, beyond saying that it will “allow these models to be evaluated thoroughly by thousands of community partners and AI experts.”

Last year, Biden's administration launched the AI Bill of Rights in a bid to prevent discrimination and breach of privacy with AI use.

Meanwhile, Thursday (04.05.23) sees a discussion about the issues with AI headed up by Vice President Kamala Harris, who will be meeting the chief executives of Alphabet, Anthropic, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

A press release read: "The meeting is part of a broader, ongoing effort to engage with advocates, companies, researchers, civil rights organizations, not-for-profit organizations, communities, international partners, and others on critical AI issues."