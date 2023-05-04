Ed Sheeran is "coming to terms" with the fact he won't always be successful.

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker - who has Lyra, two, and Jupiter, 11 months, with wife Cherry Seaborn - admitted he doesn't think any performer finds it easy to accept when their careers are on the decline so he is already preparing for the day when his star is on the wane.

Speaking in new documentary series 'The Sum of It All', he said: "Careers naturally plateau and I've been coming to terms with that, by the time Lyra and Jupes are in school the world will naturally have said, 'We're good'.

"I don't think anyone copes with that well."

The 32-year-old star also opened up about the importance of remembering his relationship with Cherry before they had their daughters.

He said: "I find like when you became parents you forget you were lovers in a relationship before, had fun and just fancying each other.

"It's important reminding each other you fancy each other."

Ed gushed that his life became "so much better" when he embarked on a relationship with his former classmate.

He said: "My and Cherry's relationship is the most amazing thing in my life that no-one really knows about.

"Everything in life sort of got so much better when she got into it."

The hockey player reflected on her husband's emotional struggles in the docuseries as he battled her being diagnosed with cancer and the death of Ed's friend Jamal Edwards.

Cherry said: "He's now performing work for the first time in his deepest darkest fears and that's a difficult thing to perform.

"I've never seen him cry on stage, he never really cries in general."

Cherry explained the 'Drunk' singer wanted to make the series to show he isn't a "robot".

She said: "He wants to show people, 'I'm not just this music machine robot. I'm a father, a son, a friend, a husband.' "