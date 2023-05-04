The UK's competition watchdog is set to investigate artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) wants to establish if the language processing tool driven by AI technology that can be trained to sound like an individual is risky for consumers.

The CMA has vowed to carry out an “initial review” of AI and the potential pros and cons.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “It’s crucial that the potential benefits of this transformative technology are readily accessible to UK businesses and consumers while people remain protected from issues like false or misleading information.”

The investigation comes after former Google executive Geoffrey Hinton, who is often called the 'Godfather of AI', warned AI could be used by “bad actors” such as Russia's tyrant President Vladimir Putin.

He told the MIT Technology Review: "Look, here's one way it could all go wrong.

"We know that a lot of the people who want to use these tools are bad actors like Putin or [Politician, Ronald Dion] DeSantis. They want to use them for winning wars or manipulating electorates."

Hinton added: "Don't think for a moment that Putin wouldn't make hyper-intelligent robots with the goal of killing Ukrainians.

"He wouldn't hesitate. And if you want them to be good at it, you don't want to micromanage them — you want them to figure out how to do it."