Anthony Ramos is delighted that fan-favourite characters will feature in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'.

The 31-year-old star plays the role of Noah Diaz in the upcoming sci-fi action movie and thinks that audiences will be impressed by the introduction of characters such as Mirage and Optimus Primal.

Anthony told Entertainment Weekly: "I was excited for the new characters to come to life and people to meet them, like Mirage and Rhinox and Cheetor and Optimus Primal.

"And Scourge being this new villain who I think is the biggest villain we've ever seen in any of these movies."

The 'In The Heights' star added: "(And) now we can actually talk about Unicron. For the fans, like the people that really love 'Transformers', this means a lot to them – they've been wanting to see these characters, especially Unicron, for years.

"And then on top of that, you know, you got two kids from the hood, you know what I am saying? Running around, saving the world, travelling, going from Brooklyn to Peru."

The movie was partly filmed at Machu Picchu and star Dominique Fishback reveals that the picture was blessed by a shaman before shooting at the historical landmark.

The 32-year-old actress said: "We had a shaman come in and bless the film. The shaman came – and butterflies remind me of my grandmother, and (afterwards) a butterfly stayed in the middle of set for 15 minutes. And then I got the butterfly to walk on my finger. We have videos."