Google is rolling out blue checkmark verification on Gmail.

While many celebrities and businesses have had their blue ticks removed on Twitter, Google has announced it using the verification feature for its email service to help users spot spam or fake email senders.

However, only a limited number of users will benefit from the blue ticket for the time being.

A Google Workspace blog post read: "Strong email authentication helps users and email security systems identify and stop spam, and also enables senders to leverage their brand trust.

"This increases confidence in email sources and gives readers an immersive experience, creating a better email ecosystem for everyone."

Those who use Gmail’s existing Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) feature, which authenticates their brand logo in their email avatar, will automatically be offered a blue tick.