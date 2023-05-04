'Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores' has a new patch fixing broken quests and other gameplay issues.

Guerrilla Games has released the update - patch 1.23 - for the DLC to address a number of problems, including those with the Aerial Capture World Activities being incompletable for some users.

Although plenty of the issues with the Aerial Capture: North activity have indeed being fixed, some players can't complete it.

However, Guerrilla Games is continuing to work on a fix.

There are also improvements for the For His Amusement Main quest, which had been blocking progression for some players.

Meanwhile, further problems with other Main Quests including To the Burning Shores, The Stars in Their Eyes, Heaven and Earth and His Final Act.

Beyond that, the team has also implementd crash fixes as well as audio improvements, while dealing with other gameplay problems.

Guerrilla Games is also still investating some issues, including the For His Amusement quest's objective Investigate the Armony being unable to advance if players "restart from save during the objective".

Meanwhile, during that objective some players have reported that Seka "may not open the door when scanning the datapoint Access Control after examining the three clues during Investigate the Armory objective".

They are also looking into reports that Side Quest In His Wake's Kill the Guards objective has enemies getting stuck in the walls, which makes it "impossible to progress through".