Dua Lipa has teamed up with Donatella Versace to co-design a womenswear collection for Versace.

The 27-year-old pop star and the Italian fashion designer, 68, have created the high summer ‘La Vacanza’ women’s collection.

The collection will be unveiled at a fashion show in Cannes, France, on 23 May, 2023 and will be available in store online on Versace.com immediately following the show.

Speaking about the collection, Dua - who made her runway debut at Versace’s Spring/Summer 2022 show at Milan Fashion Week - said: "I am absolutely thrilled to have co-designed the women's 'La Vacanza' collection for Versace with Donatella. She and I have formed such a strong bond over the years, and I'm so grateful for the support I've received from her and the whole team since the very beginning of my career.

"For her to give me the honour of co-designing this collection and letting all my summer inspirations go wild has been a dream. I am so very proud of this collection and cannot wait to debut it in Cannes."

Chief Creative Officer of Versace Donatella added: "I have always been inspired by a collaborative design process. Working with Dua on this collection has been very exciting and I love the dynamic between us.

"Dua is strong, fearless, and free and her creative vision is exceptional. Summer is a magical time. We will capture this feeling and the colours of that time of the year with a truly special and intimate fashion show in Cannes."