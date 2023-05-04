Courteney Cox finds maintaining her social media accounts "exhausting".

The former 'Friends' star has amassed over 12 million followers on Instagram and tries to give her fans "silly" posts to keep them amused, rather than just "daily reports" of what she's been doing, but she admitted it's not easy coming up with such slick content.

Asked about her approach to social media, she told HarpersBazaar.com: "Be yourself. Be silly. That's just my personality. I like to think in terms of what would make me laugh.

"I don't give you just daily reports of where I am and what's happening. I do it kind of like little productions.

" It's exhausting. I'm not gonna lie."

In March, Courteney went viral after she shared a video of herself cleaning up the Hollywood Walk of Fame stars of herself and friends Jennifer Aniston, Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon to promote her Homecourt cleaning brand.

And the 58-year-old actress - who is engaged to Johnny McDaid and has 18-year-old daughter Coco with ex-husband David Arquette - admitted she feels pressure to better her successful posts.

She said: "Cleaning the stars [on the Hollywood Walk of Fame] that took about five minutes.

"I was on my way to Jimmy Kimmel to promote 'Scream'. And I was like, oh, let's do this really quick. And my partner Johnny said, 'There's no way you can't shoot something right now. We're gonna be late.' I said, 'No, no, just pull over.'

"And we pulled over and I just had some paper towels went into a place and it just worked.

"But then when it works really well, you feel like you've got to do something as good the next week. And that's when you're like, oh my gosh, really? And you compare it to the last one."