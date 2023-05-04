Heidi Klum has disabled Instagram comments on her account after being criticised for posing in lingerie with her daughter.

The former Victoria’s Secret model, 49, teamed up with her 18-year-old daughter Leni for an underwear shoot for Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi, sharing the shots on her social media account.

Heidi's caption read: “If you see me and @leniklum on billboards all over Germany … tag us and we’ll share our favourites on our stories!”

However, the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge's post backfired and she made the decision to restrict comments after followers slammed the campaign as “embarrassing” and “weird".

One user wrote: "First thing I think of when I want to pose in my intimates: ‘my mom should be here'."

A second commented: "Kind of gross."

A third added: "I would not be proud to show my daughter off in this way. I would feel embarrassed and sad."

Not all comments were criticism however as the mother daughter duo were also inundated with messages of adoration, as others went on to praise the pair for modelling together.

One person wrote: "Legend and legend’s daughter."

Another said: "Unbelievable how good Heidi still looks. Best daughter-mom couple."

A third added: "You and your mom look absolutely gorgeous."