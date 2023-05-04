Zara Tindall admitted being a working mother can be "a real struggle".

The 41-year-old equestrian - who is the daughter of Princess Anne and her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips - constantly thinks about how to balance her working commitments with the needs of her and husband Mike Tindall's three children, Mia, nine, Lena, four, and two-year--old Lucas.

Speaking on IMG Golf's 'Opinion Matters' podcast, she said: "I think there's a lot of juggling going on, I think trying to fit everything in can be a real struggle, I don't think it's just me but what you do find hard as a mother with kids [is] trying to make sure that you spend the right amount of time and quality time with the kids as well as have a career and fit everything in around it is something that you think about every day."

Both Zara and Mike are keen golfers and she revealed they even have a special room dedicated to the sport in their house.

She said: "Lucas knows exactly where the 'golf room' is, Mike built himself a cave, he's got a simulator. He probably doesn't spend as much time as he likes in there, but actually, I'm not that keen on the simulator."

Mike recently spoke of how his wife "punishes" herself when she has to work and be apart from the children as he admitted he thinks she is a "great" mother.

He told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "She punishes herself for going to work because she doesn't want to leave them, I take my hat off to all women out there.

"Her passion her compassion, her dedication I think they are the foundations of any great mother, it's just born in."