Emily Ratajkowski reveals her very wholesome ‘secret talent’

Published
2023/05/04 23:00 (BST)

Emily Ratajkowski’s “secret talent” is flower arranging.

The supermodel, 31, shared her quiet passion during a question and answer session as she was getting made up for her cover shoot for the new issue of HommeGirls magazine.

A video of Emily in a make-up room typing on her phone as she sat in front of a mirror showed her answering a series of questions, the first of which was: “Go to cocktail?”

Emily replied: “Gin martini dirty,” and when a fan asked the ‘Gone Girl’ actress to reveal her “secret talent” she said: “Flower arranging.”

The model also revealed her most-used emoji was the one showing a pair of hands making a heart shape.

Her fans have speculated for years whether flower arranging is her secret hobby as she has posted images of herself holding huge, perfectly-crafted bouquets.

She also dressed for Paris fashion week in March as a giant flower, with her top a massive faux anthurium flower in bright greens and pink.

Emily recently revealed her other big passion is writing, and said she is planning on becoming a screenwriter and novelist.

The mum-of-one – who had son Sylvester, two, with her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard – is already a top selling writer as her 2021 essay collection ‘My Body’ was a New York Times bestseller.

She told Elle magazine about how she wants her next two projects to be a screenplay and work of fiction: “I would love to try my hand at screenwriting. To build out the media company that I founded around the podcast.

“I definitely would like to write future books. To try my hand at fiction, even if it’s thinly veiled, simply because I feel like the way that I exposed myself in ‘My Body’, I don’t know that I would ever want to do that again.”

© BANG Media International

emilyratajkowski sylvester sebastianbearmcclard

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended