Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s son is reportedly named Tatum Robert.

The reality star, 38, has remained quiet about what she called the boy after she had him via surrogate in August 2022 with her on-off basketball player ex, 31, in July, but she revealed in a September 2022 episode of the ‘Kardashians’ the name of her son with her 31-year-old was “gonna start with a T”.

A source told The US Sun about being told the full name is a tribute to her late lawyer dad Rob, who died from cancer in 2003 aged 59: “There was talk about whether it should be Tatum Robert or should it be Robert Tatum.

“Some in the family were leaning more towards Robert, because it honours her dad and her brother (Rob Kardashian.)”

The insider added Khloé’s mum Kris Jenner, 67, was “keen” on the pair choosing the name, but it took Khloé “a little while to settle on (it.)”

They said: “Khloé wanted a name that was kind of unusual but not too out there and also keeping with the T-theme.”

Khloé had her son four years after the arrival of her daughter True, five, who was born in April 2018.

She said on her app about choosing her name: “I knew I wanted my baby to have a ‘T’ initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my grandma MJ suggested True.

“She told me it was my great-grandfather’s first name and my grandfather’s middle name.

“(It) was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head.”

Khloé and Tristan first broke up in 2021 after it was revealed he had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee, who was born at the end of that year when he and Khloé’s surrogate was pregnant with their baby.

Less than two days before the couple’s son True was born, DailyMail.com broke the story Tristan had an alleged fling with New York City strip club bartender Lani Blair.