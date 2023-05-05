Sharon Osbourne says King Charles turns a blind eye when she accidentally swears in front of him.

The former host of 'The Talk' has revealed she met the new monarch on many occasions when he was Prince of Wales and has called him "the most incredible man" while she credits his wife Camilla, Queen Consort with having a very naughty sense of humour.

Sharon told The Sun newspaper: "Charles and Camilla are wonderful and I love them very much.

"Camilla has a wicked sense of humour and is very naughty. And Charles is so incredibly caring. He is a great guy and so relatable.

"I’ve sworn in front of Charles plenty of times. He never says anything, he just looks and thinks: 'Oh here she is'.

"He really is the most incredible man and he truly makes the most amazing first impression."

Sharon is going to be covering the King's coronation on Saturday (06.05.23) for TalkTV but she revealed she almost didn't make it back to her native UK as she turned up at the airport in Los Angeles with too many suitcases.

She explained: "They weren’t going to let me on the flight because I had too many bags. I had 25.

“It was money that got me on in the end, I had to pay for every bag that was over a certain weight."

Sharon previously revealed the King took the time to write to her husband Ozzy Osbourne after the Black Sabbath rocker went public with his Parkinson's disease battle.

During an interview on TalkTV last October, she explained: "When my husband got sick, he [Charles] wrote to him. I mean, he knows what’s going on in the world. He is not removed.

"He knows what’s going on in his country, and that’s what I love about him. He isn’t removed."

She added of Camilla: "I really respect her, I think that she's a very brave woman. And I think that she has done incredibly well in the last few years, incredibly well. She has won the public over with her dignity and the work that she does, and I just really respect her ... "