Pete Davidson has been left heartbroken following the death of the dog he credits with saving his life.

The actor/comedian has revealed Henry passed away this week at the age of just two after getting "very sick very fast" and the loss has left Pete and his family devastated because the pet pooch helped them cope during the lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post on Instagram, Pete explained: "I wanna use today to remember my dog Henry. Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family.Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast."

Pete went on to explain how Henry helped him and his mum and sister cope back in 2020. He added: "My mom, sister and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives. Not sure I'd even be around without him. He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever. He used to get excited when he saw me and would pee everywhere."

The 'Saturday Night Live' star went on to state: "When I was working at 'SNL' my mom would send me videos of him watching, smiling and making noise when I came on screen.

"I don’t ever really watch any of my stuff with anyone as I’m far too scared but I didn’t mind watching with Henry. He was truly the best. My mom, sister and I are broken and will miss him forever. We love you Henry. Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters."