Sir Elton John sent flowers to Myleene Klass after calling Hear'Say "ugly".

The 45-year-old star has told how floral fan Elton sent flowers by way of an apology for his rude remark about her group, after he once said of them: "They are the ugliest band I have ever seen. I feel sorry for them."

On Friday night's (05.05.23) episode of 'I’m A Celebrity... South Africa', she says: "I got into the band and the same thing happened again, people saying, ‘You guys are the fattest band in pop.'

"I even got sent some flowers from Elton John who said we were the ugliest band in pop.

"I got sent flowers! Cos he realised, ‘Yeah, maybe I shouldn’t have said that’."

Myleene also revealed how some bosses encouraged her to go by her middle name Angela, because her Filipino moniker was "hard to pronounce".

Speaking in the reality show's Bush Telegraph, she says: "It’s really weird when I tell those stories because they almost seem like they are an entire era away but actually it was only a few years ago."

Myleene's Hear'Say bandmate Kym Marsh once previously claimed Elton asked out their fellow group member Danny Foster on a "date" to say sorry for calling the 'Pure and Simple' hitmakers ugly.

Speaking on ITV1's Orange Playlist in 2007, Kym said: "Elton said, 'It was immature of me.' Then he looked at Danny and said, 'Any chance of a date?' "

And in 2001, Hear'Say star Noel Sullivan told how Elton made peace with the group at the Royal Variety Performance.

He said at the time: "Elton John sent his personal assistant down to our dressing room to say he wanted us to go down and see him.

"We said, 'You know where our dressing room is'. He came down and apologised. He said he should never have done it - that was good enough for us."