Anitta suffered an embarrassing bathroom emergency during a recording session with Madonna.

The 30-year-old pop star has opened up about working with the music legend on their 2019 track 'Faz Gostoso' and revealed her nerves gave her a nasty case of diarrhoea which left her running to the bathroom ahead of Madonna's arrival at the studio.

During an appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show', Anitta explained: "I was [nervous]. I had [diarrhoea]. I got there a little earlier than her, thank God. Because then I had time to take a s***. Crazy. You know when you're too nervous and you just get [makes gurgling noises]. My stomach was just going crazy.

"She would know this probably now, but at the time she didn’t, which was great.

However, the singer managed to hide her discomfort and bonded with Madonna as she helped the veteran performer learn some Portuguese.

Anitta went on: "And then she wanted to sing in Portuguese. She wanted me to teach her Portuguese and I was like: 'I'm teaching you something?' She was living in Portugal and she knows some stuff which was great and she's really smart so it was good."

She also talked about another famous collaborator - Snoop Dogg - revealing the rapper called her up after watching her Netflix documentary 'Vai Anitta' and offered his services.

Anitta explained: "He watched my Netflix series, the documentary, and he called me and said: 'I'm here for whatever you need from me'.

"And I was like: 'I love him!' and I said: 'I need you to be ono my songs, on my records and he said: 'Whatever song you want'."

The pair then went on to record 'Onda diferente' together.

During the interview, host Stern also probed Anitta about her love life and asked the bisexual star if dating women was “still on the table” for her.

The 'Envolver' singer replied: "I haven’t been with a woman in a while. No, I don’t think I would fall in love with a woman. But I wouldn’t say never, I wouldn’t say never."