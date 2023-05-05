Elisabeth Moss is to play the lead role in 'Shell'.

The 40-year-old actress is to star in the thriller alongside Kate Hudson and Kaia Gerber.

Max Minghella is to direct the film and will reunite with his 'The Handmaid's Tale' co-star Moss on the project – which is set in a near future where humanity's obsession with youth and beauty has been taken to new extremes.

In the movie, struggling actress Samantha (Moss) is given the opportunity of a free trial at Shell, a pioneering company that promises to keep clients looking youthful forever.

Samantha's life and career is transformed by the treatment and she develops a friendship with glamorous Shell CEO Zoe Shannon (Hudson).

However, when a string of former Shell patients start to go missing in mysterious circumstances – including the social media star Chloe Benson (Gerber) – Samantha begins to fear that she could be in danger herself.

Jack Stanley has penned the script for the movie and Elisabeth is involved as a producer for her Love and Squalor Pictures company.

She said: "This is one of the most unique, entertaining and special scripts I've ever read and I am so honoured to be a part of it as an actor and flattered that Max came to me with this character, who's unlike anyone I've ever played before.

"Having worked with Max for years on 'The Handmaid's Tale', I'm so thrilled to now be directed by him as I'm a huge fan of his as a filmmaker."

Minghella added: "'Shell' packs a wildly entertaining genre movie with iconic characters and universal themes that are bound to have people talking long after they leave the theatre."