King Charles will "reuse" the golden robes worn by his predecessors at his upcoming coronation.

The 74-year-old monarch - who acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizbeth in September 2022 - will be crowned in an official ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (06.05.23) and it has now been claimed that he is to wear the robes once worn by his grandfather George VI for his coronation in 1937, and later used by Elizabeth during her own ceremony in 1953.

Caroline De Guitaut, Deputy Surveyor of the King's Works of Art, explained to CBS News: "His majesty the king has decided to reuse pieces from the coronation of his grandfather, King George VI, in 1937. It is woven from cloth of gold and embroidered with goldwork embroidery to a design which has a strong tradition. There are two of the most significant pieces worn by the sovereign during the investiture, they haven't been worn for 70 years."

What's more, the King - who will be coronated alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla and ill be seen in a range of historical robes throughout the ceremony - is said to have been keen to remain "sustainable" for his coronation ceremony and will reportedly wear the same glove as well the sword belt his grandfather did almost 90 years ago.

Deborah Moore, CEO of Dents Glovemakers, said: "We've got this wonderful, sustainable, eco-friendly king who's reusing something rather than having a new glove."

According to the outlet, the robes will weigh 13 pounds in total and the king's nine-year-old grandson Prince George - who as the son of Charles' firstborn is third in line to the throne - will help carry them through Westminster Abbey during the event.