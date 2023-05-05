Anna Wintour is said to have "total control" over the Met Gala guest list.

The 73-year-old journalist has served as editor-in-chief of Vogue since 1988 and wants the philanthropic side of the magazine's annual fashion event to be her "legacy" so she must approve every A-lister on the guest list herself before they are sent an invitation.

Amy Odell - author of 'Anna: The Biography' - told Grazia: "Anna has told friends she wants her legacy to be for her philanthropy. The Met Gala is the biggest philanthropic endeavour of her career, raising hundreds of millions of dollars for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. It is also, her friends told me, a fun night for her, even though it is also work. [She has] total control. No one gets into the event unless she approves them."

According to Amy, Anna - who this year invited the likes of Doja Cat, Paris Hilton and Quinta Brunson to the event for the first time, whilst regulars Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Cardi B also returned to the famous staircase - also likes the "over the top" looks that arrive on the red carpet and noted that even though the celebration has received criticism for becoming something of a "costume party" in recent years, the Vogue editor "enjoys the theatrics" of it all."

She said: "One friend told me that she loves the over-the-top looks! A lot of people have criticised the gala for becoming too much of a costume party versus a black-tie event. But Anna - who remember, is a huge theatre fan - enjoys the theatrics. The first time she left her spot inside the museum where she greets guests was for the Camp Gala - she went outside to watch Lady Gaga come up the steps (her entry involved choreography and several outfit changes)."