Published
2023/05/05 09:00 (BST)

Dyson is to open £100m Bristol tech centre.

The household appliances company are best known for their range of vacuum cleaners and are now set to open a centre in Bristol, which will be equipped with “hundreds” of software and AI engineers, all in a bid to develop the next decade's line of products.

Jake Dyson, chief engineer at Dyson, told UKTN: “To us, sensors, apps, and connectivity are about more than simply adding function to the machine. They transform how we support our owners and assess autonomously how to improve a product’s performance over its lifetime to ensure they are at peak performance."

The new centre will reportedly be based in a redevelopment near Bristol Bridge.

Earlier this year, the company announced plans to create a Robotics Centre in Wiltshire and in Singapore, Dyson is is constructing its first battery plant which is thought to be open by 2025.

Sir James Dyson, founder of Dyson, said: "Software, connectivity, AI, and proprietary new technology batteries will power the next generation of Dyson technology. Just like our long-term investments in pioneering digital electric motor technology, Dyson’s next-generation battery technology will drive a major revolution in the performance and sustainability of Dyson’s machines."

