Google is taking the first steps towards a "passwordless future."

The search engine giant - which provides users with access to a whole hose of services such as Gmail, YouTube, and the Android Play Store whilst also enabling them to log into other platforms Facebook and Spotify with their account - has now announced that it has started rolling out passkeys which will eventually take the place of the traditional character-based password with the use of fingerprint scanners and face scanners.

In a blog post, Google said: "Passkeys are a new way to sign in to apps and websites. They’re both easier to use and more secure than passwords, so users no longer need to rely on the names of pets, birthdays or the infamous “password123.” Instead, passkeys let users sign in to apps and sites the same way they unlock their devices: with a fingerprint, a face scan or a screen lock PIN. And, unlike passwords, passkeys are resistant to online attacks like phishing, making them more secure than things like SMS one-time codes."

The company went on to explain that the new method is ultimately "safer" than the traditional password and even though they will be used for "some time to come", they are hoping to have the biometrics model up-and-running in some form by 2024.

The post added: "For some time we and others in the industry have been working on a simpler and safer alternative to passwords. While passwords will be with us for some time to come, they are often frustrating to remember and put you at risk if they end up in the wrong hands. we’ve begun rolling out support for passkeys across Google Accounts on all major platforms. They’ll be an additional option that people can use to sign in, alongside passwords, 2-Step Verification (2SV), etc.

"So maybe by next year’s World Password Day, you won’t even need to use your password, much less remember it!"