Jessica Chastain was unrecognisable in her blonde wig at the Met Gala.

The 46-year-old actress is known for her flaming red locks but decided to don a fake hairpiece for her appearance on the red carpet at the annual fashion event on Monday (01.05.23) and has now explained that she just wanted to channel late Chanel legend Karl Lagerfeld with the look.

She told ExtraTV: "So many people thought I dyed [it]… A lot of people didn’t even know it was me. I was just channelling Karl. It was a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, so I was like, ‘Okay, let me channel him the best I can without it feeling like something silly.’ Gucci made me the most beautiful dress, gloves, let me borrow the most incredible jewellery, and then the sunglasses."

The Oscar-winning star went on to add that a lot of people have urged her to make the move to being blonde permanently but believes it was just "more fun" to switch things up for the special occasion.

Asked if it was true that blondes have more fun, she added: "So many people are like, ‘You should stay blonde. I had a lot of fun that night, so I don’t know. They might [have more fun] It’s more fun when you get to change it up — that’s fun… I am going to be a blonde tonight.”

The 'Eyes of Tommy Faye' actress did confirm whilst on the stairs of the Met Gala that the look was not permanent and was just keeping in line with the theme of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which was designed to pay tribute to the late Chanel director following his death in 2019.

She told The Cut: "This isn't forever, it's for Karl. I was taking photos down there and the photographers were like 'Who is that?'"