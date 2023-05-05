Kathleen Kennedy wants 'Star Wars' movies to feel like "events".

Three new live-action 'Star Wars' films were announced at Star Wars Celebration last month but the Lucasfilm president wants the sci-fi franchise to mirror James Bond by spacing out the releases of each movie.

Kennedy told Empire magazine: "I've often brought up Bond.

"That's every three or four years, and there wasn't this pressure to feel like you had to have a movie every year. I feel that was very important to 'Star Wars'. We have to eventise this."

She continued: "It's much better to tell the truth, that we're going to make these movies when they're ready to be made and release them when they're ready to be released."

James Mangold, Dave Filoni and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy are directing the three new films and Kennedy has confirmed that the projects will explore "the evolution of the Jedi".

She said: "What we're exploring is the evolution of the Jedi. We're going very far back, we're looking at the present, and now we're moving 15 years after 'The Rise of Skywalker'.

"The First Order has fallen, the Jedi are in chaos – there's even a question of how many exist anymore – and Rey's building the New Jedi Order, based on the text that she was given and that Luke imparted on her."

Kathleen recently confirmed that all three projects were "pretty far along" in terms of development.

The 69-year-old film producer told IGN: "We're pretty far along. These are things, as you can imagine, certainly looking at what Dave's been doing with Ahsoka, that'll be at least six, seven years building to what it is we're going to be doing in a movie.

"As far as Sharmeen, we've been working on that for a couple of years already. And with what Jim's doing, Jim and I, because we had the benefit of doing 'Indiana Jones' together, there was a lot of discussion about what the story is.

"What's great about Jim, is he's a writer-director, much like David is, so he can move that along at a pretty fast pace. So everything's kind of moving along. We may have a really nice situation where we have all of these things ready to go, and we can take our time figuring out when we make them."