Emily Ratajkowksi says she’s glad she didn’t settle for a “mid dude”.

The supermodel, 31, has been linked with a string of men including Harry Styles, 29, since she split from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 42, and said she just wants to have “fun” as a singleton as she’s been through “some s***”.

Describing her life as the “first time I’ve ever been single in my life”, Emily told HommeGirls magazine: “I’m proud of myself (for this new era.) (The) younger version of myself would have prob settled for some mid dude just to have a bf. Glad I’m not in that era anymore.”

When asked if she is “not loving the public part” of her love life being in the spotlight, Emily added: “I would def love more privacy, but I also hate when celebrities complain about the lack thereof.

“It’s definitely just part of the game... but naw, when people hate on my dating life, it’s just uncool. Let me live. I’ve been through some s***.

“I want to have some fun sometimes.”

And when the ‘Gone Girl’ actress, who had son Sylvester, two, with Sebastian, was asked how men meet her, Emily said: “I’ve only gone on one date from an app but it was with someone who I also had mutual friends with.

“I’m really open to meeting people whatever way! But I do think mutuals is always a nice way to vet people.”

Since splitting from Sebastian and along with her recent romance with former One Direction singer Harry, Emily has dated comedian Eric Andre, 39, DJ Orazio Rispo, 36, actor Pete Davidson, 29, artist Jack Greer, 35, and been linked to 59-year-old Brad Pitt.