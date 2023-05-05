Brooklyn Beckham became passionate about cooking because it helps distract him from his problems.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham has been dabbling with the idea of pursuing a career as a chef in recent years and often posts videos of his kitchen achievements on his Instagram page - and Brooklyn, 24, has now insisted he loves cookery because it helps him deal with life's dramas.

In a video posted on his Instagram page in conjunction with the Michelin Guide, he explained: "I love cooking because it's one of the few things that takes my mind off anything that's happening... one of the many things I like about chefs is they are so artistic, they are so hard working, and it's always every day, every minute of every hour trying to master their craft."

Brooklyn also shared his earliest foodie memories - recalling scoffing pie and mash in the pub with his family after his dad David played football.

He said: "I grew up in London I always used to go to the pub, and we used to go after my dad played football. I didn't drink, because I was too young, but I used to have the pie and mash and fish and chips in the newspaper with vinegar."

However, Brooklyn admitted his taste has changed as he grew up and he now shares a love of Japanese food with his wife Nicola Peltz.

He added: "My and my wife, we are obsessed, our favourite food is Japanese, they way the Japanese treat food, they are so careful and so precise."

Brooklyn recently opened up about his Instagram cooking tutorials - insisting he's not a chef but just wants to share his love of food with his followers.

In response to fan comments on a video of him making pizza, Brooklyn explained: "I am not a chef, I am a cook. I just absolutely love cooking and starting from the very bottom and you know, learning, I'm going to be learning every day."