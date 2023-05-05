Xbox Game Studios boss Phil Spencer admits to letting fans down with the release of 'Redfall'.

The business executive was left "upset" by the negative responses to the first-person shooter, which was released for Windows and Xbox Series X/S on May 2.

On Metacritic, it has a score of between 58 per cent and 62 per cent.

In an interview with Kinda Funny Games, he said: “We do mock reviews for every game that we launch, and this is double digits lower than where we thought we would be with this game.

“That’s one of the disappointing things: we would never strive to launch a game that we thought was going to review in the low 60s — it’s not part of our goals.

"But I also know that these games are $70 [£60], and I’m going to take full responsibility for launching a game that needs to be great.

“We let a lot of people down this week with the launch of the game, but we will continue to strive on. You have to — that’s what creativity is about.”

Spencer believes part of the game's plight is down to Microsoft’s 2021 acquisition of Bethesda.

He explained: “We didn’t do a good job early on in engaging Arkane Austin to really help them understand what it meant to be part of Xbox and part of first-party, and use some of our internal resources to help them move along that journey even faster.

“We should’ve been there for Harvey [Smith] and the team earlier — I think that’s on us.

“Then through the process, it’s an Unreal [Engine] game: we have a bunch of studios that have done some really great work on Unreal over the years, and I think we were too late to help in that when they had certain issues.”

Some of the issues include under par AI and performance glitches.

Despite the hiccups, Spencer anticipates Austin making a second game and has vowed to continue supporting the title.